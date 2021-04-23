OK House, Senate unveil redistricting plans; changes outlined for Owasso, Collinsville

Some legislative boundaries will change for Owasso and Collinsville under the new redistricting proposals recently submitted by the Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives.
Every 10 years, following completion of the U.S. Census, the constitution requires lawmakers to redraw boundary lines for state districts using data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
Several representatives hosted a series of public meetings across the state at the beginning of the year to receive public input on the redistricting process. One was held at Tulsa Tech in Owasso, where Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, spoke on the topic.
SENATE
The new population for Senate districts will be 81,935, up from the 2010 count at 78,153. The largest district will be SD 27 with a perimeter of 765.21 miles, and the smallest will be SD 30 with a perimeter of 23.2.
Owasso: Under the new proposed map, those Owasso residents living in Tulsa County from 97th East Avenue on the west and 145th East Avenue on the east, as well as 126th Street on the north and 116th Street on the south, will live in SD 2 instead of SD 34. South of 116th Street is still in SD 34. Those Rogers County residents who live in SD 34 will live in SD 2.
Collinsville: The town of Collinsville will be in SD 2, with the boundary set at the west of town on Mingo Road (97th East Avenue). West of that road will be in SD 10. The Collinsville school district in Rogers County was and still is in SD 2.
HOUSE
Forty-seven districts will grow in geographic size, while 53 will shrink; only HD 25 in Pontotoc County will not change. The largest district will still be HD 61, which will grow from 7,981 square miles to 8,296. The smallest district will be HD 93, which will cover 6.21 square miles.
Owasso: Under the proposed map, the majority of the city will be represented by HD 74, as it currently is. HD 72, however, will no longer reach into city limits for its population. Parts of Owasso that were in HD 72 (an area west of U.S. 169 and south of East 86th Street North) will be in HD 74. HD 9, which is comprised of Claremore, Limestone and Valley Brook, extends into the northern parts of Owasso. Those who live north of 116th Street are constituent of HD 9; those who live south of 116th will continue to live in HD 74.
Collinsville: The city of Collinsville will be entirely within HD 11; previously, it was split between HD 36 and HD 11. The west boundary of HD 11 will be Highway 76, and the east Tulsa County boundary will remain the same (North 134th East Ave).
Lawmakers expect to return in special session this fall to finalize the maps once the 2020 Census information is delivered.
A map of the proposed redistricting map for the Senate can be found at oksenate.gov/redistricting. The House map can be found at okhouse.gov/Publications/PropDistMaps.aspx.