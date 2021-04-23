OK House, Senate unveil redistricting plans; changes outlined for Owasso, Collinsville

Some legislative boundaries will change for Owasso and Collinsville under the new redistricting proposals recently submitted by the Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives.

Every 10 years, following completion of the U.S. Census, the constitution requires lawmakers to redraw boundary lines for state districts using data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

Several representatives hosted a series of public meetings across the state at the beginning of the year to receive public input on the redistricting process. One was held at Tulsa Tech in Owasso, where Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, spoke on the topic.

SENATE

The new population for Senate districts will be 81,935, up from the 2010 count at 78,153. The largest district will be SD 27 with a perimeter of 765.21 miles, and the smallest will be SD 30 with a perimeter of 23.2.

Owasso: Under the new proposed map, those Owasso residents living in Tulsa County from 97th East Avenue on the west and 145th East Avenue on the east, as well as 126th Street on the north and 116th Street on the south, will live in SD 2 instead of SD 34. South of 116th Street is still in SD 34. Those Rogers County residents who live in SD 34 will live in SD 2.