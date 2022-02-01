OK House passes bill to rename Owasso post office after guardsman killed in Afghanistan

The engagement claimed Roberts’ life and that of another American soldier, along with a U.K. service member and two Iraqi Security Forces members. Fourteen others were wounded, including Oklahoma’s Tech. Sgt. Ariel E. White.

“The Owasso post office will stand as a somber reminder of the brave Oklahomans who have given their lives to protect us at home and those who continue to fight for our freedoms,” Mullin said in the release. “We will never forget Tech. Sgt. Roberts, and I am proud to support this legislation to honor him.”

Cole added, “This community tribute will ensure his (Marshal’s) incredible patriotism is remembered and continues to inspire generations of Oklahomans to come, and I was proud to co-sponsor the resolution to make it possible alongside our state’s delegation in the House.”