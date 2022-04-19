OK Attorney General honors Owasso military academy nominees Gideon Hays, Caden Marley

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor recently recognized two outstanding Owasso students.
O’Connor spotlighted Gideon Hays with Owasso High School and Caden Marley with Rejoice Christian School during his keynote address at the Owasso Chamber’s April luncheon.
Hays and Marley were both nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, with Marley receiving an addition nomination to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.
“It’s an incredible honor for them to be appointed to the academies,” O’Connor told the Owasso Reporter. “It demonstrates that each of these young men is an action figure, is a leader, is bright, and is the kind of young man that we can develop into leaders for our nation.”
The two impending military cadets said they were excited to receive the recognition from O’Connor.
“It’s just a really big honor to have somebody who’s served our community really well and has been here a really long time just to recognize us now in that way,” Hays said.
