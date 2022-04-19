OK Attorney General honors Owasso military academy nominees Gideon Hays, Caden Marley

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor recently recognized two outstanding Owasso students.

O’Connor spotlighted Gideon Hays with Owasso High School and Caden Marley with Rejoice Christian School during his keynote address at the Owasso Chamber’s April luncheon.

Hays and Marley were both nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, with Marley receiving an addition nomination to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.

“It’s an incredible honor for them to be appointed to the academies,” O’Connor told the Owasso Reporter. “It demonstrates that each of these young men is an action figure, is a leader, is bright, and is the kind of young man that we can develop into leaders for our nation.”

The two impending military cadets said they were excited to receive the recognition from O’Connor.

“It’s just a really big honor to have somebody who’s served our community really well and has been here a really long time just to recognize us now in that way,” Hays said.

Marley added, “I’m quite honored. It’s really cool to have someone so important and significant as the attorney general recognize you for all the hard work you’ve put in.”

Hays has been actively involved in cross country for the Rams throughout his high school career, and Marley has taken to the football field for the Eagles.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.