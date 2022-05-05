OHS student arrested for stealing car, attempting to run over owner in school parking lot, police say

An Owasso High School student was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly stealing a vehicle and attempting to run over its owner on school grounds, police say.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the OHS parking lot, where Owasso police responded to a call of a stolen vehicle, according to the police report.

Officers arrived within moments and pursued the last know direction of the stolen car, a silver Ford Mustang, leading to the Copper Meadows subdivision adjacent to the Owasso 6th Grade Center, which was placed on a brief lockout protocol, the report shows.

Police then located the abandoned vehicle at a nearby cul-de-sac, and learned the student was back on school grounds attempting to sneak back into the building, the report notes. School resource officers arrived within moments and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities later discovered that the student allegedly stole the key fob to the Mustang after rummaging through lockers in the high school gym, and then found the car in the parking lot, according to the report.

It states that the Mustang’s owner, a parent of another student, walked out as the suspect was entering the vehicle and tried to stop the student. However, the suspect allegedly struck the parent with the car and attempted to run him over, dragging him several feet before the victim was thrown clear.

Authorities also learned that another student allegedly attempted to assist the original suspect back into the school, and helped the student change clothes to avoid detection, the report notes.

Owasso police took the 17-year-old suspect into custody for auto theft and assault with a dangerous weapon. They also took the 14-year-old accomplice into custody. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.