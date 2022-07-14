Officers exchange gunfire with man on highway near Tulsa International Airport

A man who engaged in a gun battle with police officers early Thursday on a highway south of Owasso has been hospitalized, with airport-area traffic affected.

The situation began before 9 a.m. off of Oklahoma 11, according to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

An officer noticed a man waving a gun on the side of the highway near the Tulsa International Airport, Meulenberg said.

“When he’s driving, he sees this guy on the side of the road waving a gun around," he said. "The officer pulled over, and is talking to him and they have some kind of exchange. And then there’s an exchange of gunfire between the officer and the suspect.”

The man reportedly shot at officers, and one returned fire, striking the man in the leg. He retreated down into the wooded area and then surrendered without incident a short time later upon arrival of backing officers.

Meulenberg said the subject fired at least a couple of shots, as did the officer returning fire; an investigation remains ongoing.

The alleged shooter was hospitalized, according to Meulenberg, who said he would remain in custody under guard at the hospital.

Traffic on north and southbound Oklahoma 11 was limited to one lane off Interstate 244 while the crime scene investigation continued. Officers reportedly recovered a firearm from the scene with the assistance of a K-9 team.