OFD’s Shane McNichol named City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter for service efforts

When he’s not on the frontlines fighting flames, Owasso fire Battalion Chief Shane McNichol is leading his team with excellence to keep the community safe.

McNichol was named the City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter this week for his outstanding efforts in the field.

City Manager Warren Lehr recognized the longtime public servant at City Council on Tuesday.

“Chief McNichol is a leader who sets high standards for himself and to those he leads,” Lehr said. “That may be the understatement of the year.”

McNichol began his career in Owasso as a firefighter/paramedic on Feb. 11, 2002, and has since held the positions of lieutenant and captain, and was promoted to battalion chief in June 2013.

Whether it’s overseeing safety and training, resolving conflicts between shifts and stations or coordinating events and activities, McNichol carries out his tasks with the character traits of initiative, decisiveness, orderliness and dependability, according to Lehr.

“Chief McNichol has the ability to see what needs to be done and makes it happen,” Lehr said. “His motivation never wanes, and he makes sure that he completes each task with great detail.”