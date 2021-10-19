OEF Patriot Classic: Local golfers raise about $30,000 to benefit Owasso schools

Dozens of area residents hit the links this week to support local schools.
Twenty-four teams of four convened at the Patriot Golf Club Monday morning as part of Owasso Education Foundation’s annual 2021 Patriot Classic.
The event, now in its 26th consecutive year, hosts golfers from across the community to play an 18-hole scramble at Stone Canyon’s signature private course and raise funds for Owasso Public Schools.
IQ Car Wash and CD Electric tied for first place, Central Bank of Oklahoma came in second and LD Kerns Contractors took home third.
Their time driving the fairway and sinking putts not only garnered bragging rights, but went toward giving back to local classrooms, making it possible for OPS to pay for supplies and projects that may otherwise go unfunded.
“This is such a fun event,” said OEF board member Matt Inouye. “We are so thankful for all the sponsors and participants that come out and support us each year. And we are excited for all the grants we can fund this year, and hopefully help teachers provide an amazing experience for the kids.”
This year, OEF raised about $30,000. The funds will be allocated through the Grants to Teachers program, which gives educators an opportunity to submit grant proposals for creative ideas they would like to use in the classroom. OEF will award each school with a portion of the funds collected through the Patriot Classic, along with other fundraisers held throughout the year.
The organization’s last grant patrol, held in March, surprised several educators — including Hodson Elementary music teacher Rebecca Shackelford and Owasso High School social studies teacher Jonathan Gelnar — with several thousand dollars to enhance their students’ learning.
“Thank you so much,” Shackelford said of OEF’s grants in a previous story. She used the funds to purchase new boomwhackers, which she described as “these cool little pipes that you can hit on the ground and hit on your hand and they have different pitches, and we needed some accidentals … so we could play more songs.”
Gelnar, who used OEF’s funds to introduce more interactive technologies into his classroom, added, “I think it’s a way to think about things out of the box a little bit, and integrate what they (the students) enjoy doing, which is competing, games, using simulations and just bringing history — what happened hundreds of years ago — to life.”
For more information about the Owasso Education Foundation and its annual fundraising events, call 918-272-5367 or visit owassops.org/oef.cfm.