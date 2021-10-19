OEF Patriot Classic: Local golfers raise about $30,000 to benefit Owasso schools

Dozens of area residents hit the links this week to support local schools.

Twenty-four teams of four convened at the Patriot Golf Club Monday morning as part of Owasso Education Foundation’s annual 2021 Patriot Classic.

The event, now in its 26th consecutive year, hosts golfers from across the community to play an 18-hole scramble at Stone Canyon’s signature private course and raise funds for Owasso Public Schools.

IQ Car Wash and CD Electric tied for first place, Central Bank of Oklahoma came in second and LD Kerns Contractors took home third.

Their time driving the fairway and sinking putts not only garnered bragging rights, but went toward giving back to local classrooms, making it possible for OPS to pay for supplies and projects that may otherwise go unfunded.

“This is such a fun event,” said OEF board member Matt Inouye. “We are so thankful for all the sponsors and participants that come out and support us each year. And we are excited for all the grants we can fund this year, and hopefully help teachers provide an amazing experience for the kids.”