ODOT to begin $14M bridge expansion along U.S. 169 in Owasso this spring

Owasso residents will see a major road construction project begin along U.S. 169 and 76th Street North in the coming months.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission recently approved a $13.6 million contract with Becco Contractors to improve the northbound and southbound bridges at the high-traffic corridor.
The upgrades to the overpass, set to kick off this spring, come as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on bridges and highways across the state.
The long-term proposal for U.S. 169 in Owasso — totaling more than $50 million — includes widening and resurfacing work spanning more than 6 miles between 66th and 116th streets, with 76th slated as the first phase. Work at 66th-86th streets is set to start in Aug. 2024, with the others following at different times and locations, starting in 2025 through 2029.
“ODOT is pleased to begin addressing the critical needs of the Owasso community with this project,” said T.J. Gerlach, ODOT public information officer. “The replacement of these bridges lays the foundation for the future widening of U.S. 169 … that will help relieve congestion at a busy interchange and improve safety for the traveling public, both on the highway and on the city street below.”
Gerlach said the current structure of both two-lane bridges above 76th cannot be easily expanded due to their design. As such, the overhaul will create a single bridge wide enough to accommodate the future six-lane expansion along the busy freeway, which sees around 50,000 vehicles per day.
ODOT’s impending widening project comes about five years after the organization put the final touches on its $44 million expansion of U.S. 169 at Bird Creek, in which crews demolished the large bridge just south of Owasso to make room for six lanes.
“Owasso values the relationship and communication we have with ODOT,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said in a previous story. “We appreciate the funding for these projects to continue to improve the quality of life for our community.”
Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin added, “The widening of U.S. 169 has been a top priority for the Owasso Chamber of Commerce for many years. It’s something our Chamber’s been intimately involved with … advocating for prioritization for funding.”
ODOT’s 76th bridge restoration is planned to begin in the spring and should take approximately 18 months to complete. The organization plans to maintain two lanes of traffic along the highway throughout the scope of the project.