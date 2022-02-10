ODOT to begin $14M bridge expansion along U.S. 169 in Owasso this spring

Gerlach said the current structure of both two-lane bridges above 76th cannot be easily expanded due to their design. As such, the overhaul will create a single bridge wide enough to accommodate the future six-lane expansion along the busy freeway, which sees around 50,000 vehicles per day.

ODOT’s impending widening project comes about five years after the organization put the final touches on its $44 million expansion of U.S. 169 at Bird Creek, in which crews demolished the large bridge just south of Owasso to make room for six lanes.

“Owasso values the relationship and communication we have with ODOT,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said in a previous story. “We appreciate the funding for these projects to continue to improve the quality of life for our community.”

Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin added, “The widening of U.S. 169 has been a top priority for the Owasso Chamber of Commerce for many years. It’s something our Chamber’s been intimately involved with … advocating for prioritization for funding.”