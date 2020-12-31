ODOT moves forward with $44M improvements along SH-20, Keetonville Hill near Owasso

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission recently voted to carry out a $44 million improvement project on State Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore.
The four-mile project, extending east from South 4080 Road to Northwest Franklin Road, will widen and realign SH-20 from its current two-lane configuration. The roadway around Keetonville Hill will extend to four lanes, and other segments will add curb and gutter sections.
The improvements come as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on state bridges and highways, including $30 million for developments along U.S. 169 in Owasso.
The segment on SH-20 along the north side of Keetonville Hill will be reconstructed to help mitigate the risks associated with congested traffic and inclement weather, said Kenna Mitchell, public information manager for ODOT.
“Right now, it’s a high-maintenance area for our crews, especially with the frequent slips on the hillside, which knock debris down to the roadway below,” Mitchell said. “The new alignment will provide a more direct route that can also better accommodate the growing traffic in this corridor.”
Keetonville Hill has seen a number of slideoffs and accidents involving motorists over the years, including a motorcycle-related fatality in 2014, leading ODOT to prioritize the project going into the new year.
Construction on SH-20, which ties in to previous widening work and improvements on the highway west of 4080, is tentatively scheduled for the spring of 2021, and is expected to take nearly a year-and-a-half to complete.
The $44 million project was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., a general contractor based out of Joplin, Missouri.