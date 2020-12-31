ODOT moves forward with $44M improvements along SH-20, Keetonville Hill near Owasso

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission recently voted to carry out a $44 million improvement project on State Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore.

The four-mile project, extending east from South 4080 Road to Northwest Franklin Road, will widen and realign SH-20 from its current two-lane configuration. The roadway around Keetonville Hill will extend to four lanes, and other segments will add curb and gutter sections.

The improvements come as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on state bridges and highways, including $30 million for developments along U.S. 169 in Owasso.

The segment on SH-20 along the north side of Keetonville Hill will be reconstructed to help mitigate the risks associated with congested traffic and inclement weather, said Kenna Mitchell, public information manager for ODOT.