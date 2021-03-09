ODOT kicks off $44M improvements along SH-20, Keetonville Hill near Owasso

A $44 million project to improve four miles of State Highway 20 just east of Owasso is now underway.

While no major traffic impacts are expected at this time, drivers are urged to be alert to crews and equipment working in the corridor, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The project extends on SH-20 from S4080 Road, which is four miles east of U.S. Highway 169 junction, to S4110 and Franklin roads. The corridor will be widened from two to five lanes west of Keetonville Hill. This will tie into previous widening work west of S4080. The segment at Keetonville Hill will be realigned and built to four lanes to cross over the top of the ridge.

The hill has seen a number of slideoffs and accidents involving motorists over the years, especially during inclement weather events, which included a motorcycle-related fatality in 2014, leading ODOT to prioritize the project in 2021.

The improvements come as part of ODOT’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on state bridges and highways, including $30 million for developments along U.S. 169 in Owasso.