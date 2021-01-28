OCTC to host ‘The Golffather,’ a dramedy-style murder mystery dinner experience

The Owasso Community Theatre Company is known for bringing creative and original stories to life on stage, and this year is no different.
OCTC’s upcoming play, “The Golffather,” is the group’s first performance of 2021, and will be held March 5-6 at the Owasso Community Center.
The Owasso nonprofit, created in 2002, has spent the last 18 years entertaining local audiences with its engaging scripts and diverse ensemble of cast members. OCTC is continuing to carry on that tradition amid the pandemic through a new murder mystery dinner experience.
“The Golffather,” based off the name of the 1972 cult classic, “The Godfather,” takes place at a golf course, and tells an unrelated story of an ill-mannered club member whose rude tendencies toward others — particularly his daughter’s many suitors — lead to his untimely demise.
“Halfway through the play, he’s going to end up murdered, and the rest of the cast will be suspects,” said playwright Ashley Searcy. “We’ll have one person who’s a detective, and the audience will get to make guesses and kind of ask questions to different characters as the play goes along.”
Searcy, who is married to Justin Searcy, an OCTC actor and board member, is putting the finishing touches on the dramedy-style script, which serves as her first to be put to print through the organization’s direction.
Ashley said her and Justin’s goal for “The Golffather” is to simply bring locals together for an evening of fun after recovering from a long season of coronavirus concerns.
“We just want this to be an escape,” Ashley said. “We are wanting to bring people in for the chance to have a night that has nothing to with the stress of the real world. It’s a good separation from their real-life worries.”
Justin added, “I’m really excited because we keep trying new things … to be able to put on just even the dinner aspect of it, just to have people in a room enjoying dinner and a little bit of a show.”
OCTC is hosting auditions for the upcoming play Feb. 8-10 at the Owasso Community Center. The nonprofit is looking for cast members ages 18 and older.
OCTC is only selling tickets online and not at the door. A limited number of seats will be available, and sales will cut off one week prior to the show. Tickets will be made available soon.
More information can be found at octok.org.