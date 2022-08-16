OCTC’s ‘Sabotage on the Ultimate Server’ brings ‘cheers, boos and awes’ to downtown Owasso

Pairing plates full of food with the performing arts was all the craze in Owasso’s Redbud District last weekend.

The Owasso Community Theatre Company teamed up with Emersumnice Brewery to host “Sabotage on the Ultimate Server” for local audiences Aug. 12-14.

The downtown dinner-theater event gave OCTC participants an opportunity to engage with spectators as part of the performance, which featured different acts and games as part of the creative storyline.

“We had them interacting like a live studio audience with cheers, boos and awes,” OCTC Vice President Justin Searcy said. “The best part was having the cast pick some people out of the audience to participate in one of the challenges they had to go through, serving them soda and cookies blindfolded.”

Searcy and his team held a Friday and Saturday night show, along with a Sunday matinee, which included dinner choices of smoked brisket, Cajun pasta, grilled chicken salad and a bacon burger. Just a Bite also provided cakes for dessert.

Emersumnice owner Donnie Eldridge said he was excited to host the three-day event with his wife in the brewery’s upstairs gathering room.

“This has been an event that myself and Jen have wanted to host since we opened in 2020,” Eldridge said. “We were big fans of Molly’s Landing Murder Mystery (in Catoosa), and we wanted to bring something like that to Owasso.”

The new partnership between OCTC and Emersumnice paved the way for a weekend full of fun and fellowship that Searcy and Eldridge said they hope to replicate again soon.

“This show has been a lot of fun with huge interactions from the audience,” Searcy said. “Emersumnice has been a wonderful host to us, and we can’t wait to use their venue again.”

Eldridge added, “The overall consensus of the show was a huge success with the audience asking about the next show. We are looking forward to our next collaboration with the Owasso Community Theater in the near future.”

OCTC’s next show will serve as its season opening stage production of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” It will host auditions Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Owasso Community Center with performance dates Oct. 6-8.

More information about the Owasso Community Theatre Company and Emersumnice Brewery can be found at octok.org and emersumnicebrewery.com.