OCR partners with TTCU to collect school supplies for children in need

TTCU Federal Credit Union’s Project School Supplies is celebrating 20 years of helping local students have the tools they need to succeed in school.

School supplies and cash donations can be dropped off at TTCU’s Owasso branch at 11725 E. 96th St. N. and will be given to Owasso Community Resources.

“I want to thank all of our members and employees who have donated over the past 20 years,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a news release. “This program’s longevity is a testament to the strength of TTCU’s commitment to education.”

Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the community the chance to provide help through conveniently located branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma. From July 12-Aug. 31, all TTCU branches will be collecting school supplies.

Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to 11 community partners. Donations made at the Tulsa-area branches will go to Restore Hope Ministries. Other community partners include Broken Arrow Neighbors, Tahlequah Public School District, Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs, The Urban Mission in OKC, Fostering Hope of Muskogee, DHS in Claremore, Teacher’s Toolbox in Miami, Bixby Outreach Center and Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa.