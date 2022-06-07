OCR aims to exceed 3,000-pound food goal for TAUW’s 2022 Day of Caring campaign

Owasso residents will soon have a chance to help families in need across the Tulsa region.

Tulsa Area United Way announced it will host a Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive on Friday, June 24, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at 21 locations, including Owasso Community Resources.

The local food pantry, located at 109 N. Birch St., is seeking canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned protein and rice and pasta to benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and other TAUW partner agencies.

“OCR is excited to participate in this year’s Annual Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive,” OCR Executive Director Randy Cowling said.

Last year, OCR received nearly 3,000 pounds of food for TAUW’s annual campaign, and aims to exceed that amount for 2022, especially in light of a growing clientele.

“OCR has seen a 67% increase in new families this year,” Cowling said. “We are serving more people than we ever have. Any food donations will assist as we help people feed their families.”

TAUW’s past two Day of Caring Food and Blood Drives in 2020 and 2021 generated over 100,000 pounds of food and over 350 pints of blood. The organization’s goal in 2022 is 50,000 pounds of food and 200 pints of blood.

“The trauma and challenges of living through a pandemic have affected everyone but especially our community’s most vulnerable,” TAUW President and CEO Alison Anthony said in a release.

“We averted a major hunger crisis these past few years thanks to the work of food banks and pantries, donors, and a robust federal financial response, but with the ending of pandemic-related financial aid, plus high inflation, it’s not surprising that we’re once again seeing more Oklahomans seeking food assistance.”

Additional beneficiaries include Bristow Social Services, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Caring Community Friends, LIFE Senior Services, Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter, Inc., Okmulgee County Family Resource Center, Sand Springs Community Services and Wagoner Area Neighbors.

