OBI to host blood drive at Owasso Home Depot Friday to help make up blood shortage

Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and is issuing an urgent call for donors of all blood types.

A rare ice storm that affected much of the service area has caused additional closures and cancellations, adding to the already critical problem of continuous blood drive cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

OBI’s stock of blood has reached a less-than-one-day supply. Typically, the organization maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals.

As such, OBI plans to host a blood drive at the Home Depot in Owasso, located at 9450 N. 129th E. Ave., on Friday, Oct. 30, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The need for blood is constant; someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI, said in a news release. “We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need.”

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.

OBI encourages all Oklahomans, age 16 and older, to donate blood as soon as possible. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.