OBI to host 4 emergency blood drives in Owasso in response to winter storm

The Oklahoma Blood Institute has announced new emergency blood drives for the Tulsa area.

The community blood supply, already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, is facing more challenges due to the winter storm. In response, OBI has scheduled emergency blood drives and is calling on donors of all blood types to give blood.

The organization has scheduled four mobile drives in Owasso between Feb. 18 and Feb. 28:

• Feb. 18: Home Depot, 9450 N. 129th E. Ave., 1-6 p.m. (bloodmobile)

• Feb. 24: Keller Williams Realty, 12150 E. 96th St. N., 2-7 p.m. (conference room)

• Feb. 25: Owasso Family YMCA, 8300 N. Owasso Expy., 1-6 p.m. (gymnasium)

• Feb. 28: Lowe’s Owasso, 12001 E. 96th St. N., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (bloodmobile)

Those individuals who give blood will be entered into a daily drawing for a $2,000 prize, in the form of either a gift card or a vacation provided by fundraisingcruises.org. One system-wide winner will be drawn each day. Additionally, one donor will win the grand prize of a 2021 Subaru Outback Premium AWD from Bob Moore Auto Group.

More information about OBI’s emergency blood drives can be found at obi.org.