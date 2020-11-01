OBI hosts blood drive in Owasso to help make up supply shortage

The Oklahoma Blood Institute has been experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and recently held a blood drive in Owasso to help.

A rare ice storm that affected much of the service area caused additional closures and cancellations, adding to the already critical problem of continuous blood drive cancellations amid the pandemic.

OBI’s stock of blood had reached a less-than-one-day supply. Typically, the organization maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals.

“COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency in our state,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI, said in a news release. “The need for blood is constant — someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds.”

As such, OBI’s blood drive in Owasso took place at the Home Depot on Friday, Oct. 30. The organization reported that 27 people visited the trailer, and 21 officially donated blood.

All donations were tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Blood drives are managed according to CDC safety recommendations.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.