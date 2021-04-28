NSU student Jessica Abuelaileh of Owasso named prestigious 2020 DaVinci Scholar

Northeastern State University student Jessica Abuelaileh, a mathematics education major from Owasso, was recently recognized as a 2020 DaVinci Scholar.

She was among several recipients of the prestigious title, presented by the DaVinci Institute, honoring those individuals pursuing a career in teaching who exemplify outstanding creativity and commitment in the classroom.

“I’m so proud to be teaching mathematics as well as finishing my (masters) in mathematics education,” said Abuelaileh, who is currently serving in her first year at the Wilson 6th Grade Center in Collinsville.

Abuelaileh wrote a proposal for the DaVinci project, in which her students studying motion geometry, specifically tessellation, developed unique learning service models that not only benefited them but others in the community.

“The NSU math clinic provides a unique partnership between students in the area and pre-service math teachers,” she said. “During a six-week process, students transferred these artistic creations onto fabric, creating quilts for the residents of the nearby adult living facility.”