Nothing Bundt Cakes is helping local residents satisfy their sweet tooth cravings.

The national franchise recently opened its sixth Oklahoma store in Owasso’s Smith Farm Marketplace, and offers an assortment of handcrafted bundt cakes for a variety of occasions.

“We bake fresh daily in our store, and we make all of our frosting from top quality ingredients,” Oklahoma Regional Director Mark Jones said. “You walk into the store and you immediately smell it … it makes you hungry right away.”

Customers can choose from Bundtlets, individually packaged miniature cakes; Bundtinis, a box of 12 bite-sized cakes; or regular single or tiered cakes — all crowned with the company’s signature cream cheese frosting.

Flavors include: carrot, chocolate chip, classic vanilla, confetti, lemon, Oreo cookies and cream, red velvet, snickerdoodle, strawberries and cream and white chocolate raspberry. Chocolate chip cookie is also available as a gluten-free option.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also offers Bundt’iques, a festive selection of gifts and supplies for birthdays, graduations, weddings, retirements, office parties and more.

“We really pride ourselves in the guest experience … and just making that personal connection,” store manager Maggie Morley said. “We get to be a part of everyone’s celebration, which is really fun as well and makes the bakery a great place to work.”

Owasson Sabrina Rickman, for example, stopped by the bakery on Wednesday to pick up a dozen Bundtinis for a special celebration they hosted that evening. Before, she had to visit the Tulsa store to purchase her favorite treats.

“Our family all love them (the cakes), so it will be very convenient for us,” Rickman said. “We have a family dinner once a month, and so this way they can pick whatever kind they want.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 500 stores across 40 different states, which includes three stores in Oklahoma City, along with others in Yukon, Norman, Tulsa, Bixby and Broken Arrow.

Jones said he is excited to expand into the Owasso community with the bakery’s many services and offerings.

“There’s just not a place where you can go grab a cake that’s ready to go, that’s moist, perfectly balanced with flavor, and be in and out within 20 minutes on any day of the week,” he said. “When you come in, you walk out feeling like we truly care.”

The bakery will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on March 24, with 20% of the day’s sales going toward helping homeless pets in the area. On March 25 at 10 a.m., the first 300 paying guests will receive free Bundtlets for a year.

More information about Nothing Bundt Cakes can be found at nothingbundtcakes.com.