Notebook: PGA's partnership with Folds of Honor completing mission to benefit veterans' families

Partnership with Folds of Honor achieving mission

Patriot Golf Day, along with the birth of Folds of Honor, began in 2007.

What a 15-year ride it’s been for the Owasso-based charity that benefits families of fallen and disabled veterans.

On Monday, Folds founder Dan Rooney and Seth Waugh, the PGA’s CEO, spoke about the important mission that links them together.

“As we stand here with PGA Hope and Folds of Honor, you have the most holistic program in the world,” Rooney said.

PGA HOPE is the flagship military program for PGA REACH. In 2020, the organizations came together to expand and grow annual fundraising efforts for both Patriot Golf Day and PGA HOPE.

Patriot Golf Day began over Labor Day Weekend in 2007, with golfers encouraged to add $1 to their green fees to fund Folds of Honor scholarships. Over the last 15 years, the effort now includes a variety of fundraising events, tournaments and golf marathons led by PGA Professionals and golfers across America, resulting in nearly 24,500 scholarships to benefit Folds of Honor.

Rooney said donations for the event can be sent to PatriotGolfDays.com.

“We as Americans, as golfers, get a chance to tee it up over Memorial Day weekend, go to PatriotGolfDays.com on your smartphone and make a donation to say thank you. That’s it. And then we get to pay that forward to bring veterans to the game, to send families to school. We’ll send almost 9,000 people to school at Folds of Honor this fall,” Rooney said.

Link to Tulsa Drillers

Former Oklahoma State golfer Talor Gooch has a link to the Tulsa Drillers.

His father Ron Gooch played four seasons (1979-82) for the Drillers, which were a Texas Rangers affiliate.

“My dad is a very humble person and doesn’t like to talk about himself, but growing up, it was like, your dad is a pro ballplayer and you’re asking everything,” Talor Gooch said. “It’s so cool to be playing at one of biggest stages in all of golf and all of sports where my dad played pro ball at.”

High praise

Max Homa is coming off a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.

On Monday, he used social media to describe his practice round at Southern Hills.

“I’ve only seen 9 holes and Southern Hills is already up there with the best courses I’ve played in my life. #golf”

Sungjae Im withdraws

Sungjae Im withdrew from the PGA Championship on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 while home in Korea for a tournament last week. Im, 23, is 11th in the FedEx Cup standings. He tied for eighth at the Masters.

His spot in the field will be filled by Scott Stallings, who finished tied for 25th in the AT&T Byron Nelson last weekend. He is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and his best finish in the PGA Championship was 55th in 2013.

Pairings schedule

The pairings and starting times for the first two rounds are scheduled to be released Tuesday.

— Eric Bailey and Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

