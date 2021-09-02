No immediate changes for Owasso, Collinsville districts after court ruling on school masks

Despite an Oklahoma County District Court ruling, several area school districts, including Owasso and Collinsville, indicated Wednesday that they will not be changing their mask policies overnight.

When reached Wednesday afternoon, representatives for Bartlesville, Jenks, Sand Springs and Union all said their districts need additional time to read and review Judge Natalie Mai’s temporary injunction order before considering any action regarding their policies on face coverings.

Mai held Wednesday morning that Senate Bill 658 creates an unconstitutional divide by prohibiting public schools from enacting mask mandates while allowing private schools to do so, even though both types of schools include people equally at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The temporary injunction will not take effect until the written order is filed. Any school district that implements a mask mandate while the litigation is pending must provide for exemptions.