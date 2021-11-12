Nine Owasso students place at Northeast District AFR Speech Contest

Nine Owasso students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers Northeast District Speech Contest, held in Sapulpa on Nov. 9.
Sarah Holland placed first and Colby Rogers placed third in the Intermediate Agribusiness category; Mckenna Hatfield placed second and Seth Vann placed third in Intermediate Agri-Science; Callie Mosely placed first and Kara Kitch placed fourth in Senior Ag Policy; Ava Jernigan placed first and Eliza Truel placed fifth in Senior Agri-Science; and Ella Hasselbring placed second in Intermediate Natural Resources.
This marks the 76th year of the statewide contest. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Agricultural Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources and Agri-Science. All students, grades four through 12, are eligible to compete.
Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest, held Dec. 4 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills young people can gain for their future careers,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are honored to host the 76th Annual AFR Speech Contest, which has a long-standing tradition of fostering professionalism and confidence in Oklahoma’s youth.”
The AFR Annual Speech Contest is just one of many AFR/OFU Youth Program traditions. The organization also hosts a youth leadership summit, statewide scholarships, livestock judging and grading competitions, and many other development opportunities.
For more information, contact AFR Youth Development Coordinator Tailor Atkinson at 405-218-5566 or tailor.atkinson@afrmic.com.