Nine Owasso students place at Northeast District AFR Speech Contest

Nine Owasso students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers Northeast District Speech Contest, held in Sapulpa on Nov. 9.

Sarah Holland placed first and Colby Rogers placed third in the Intermediate Agribusiness category; Mckenna Hatfield placed second and Seth Vann placed third in Intermediate Agri-Science; Callie Mosely placed first and Kara Kitch placed fourth in Senior Ag Policy; Ava Jernigan placed first and Eliza Truel placed fifth in Senior Agri-Science; and Ella Hasselbring placed second in Intermediate Natural Resources.

This marks the 76th year of the statewide contest. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Agricultural Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources and Agri-Science. All students, grades four through 12, are eligible to compete.

Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest, held Dec. 4 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.