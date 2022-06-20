Nine Owasso, Collinsville students attend 2022 OK Summer Arts Institute

Several Owasso and Collinsville students are attending this year’s Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.

More than 250 students across the state are spending two weeks (June 11-26) developing their individual talents and studying with renowned faculty artists at Quartz Mountain State Park & Lodge.

Those students from Owasso include: Boston Reed, Eli Hall, Ethan Turner, Kennedy Rutherford, Maggie Wall, Presley Boschert and Rebekah Holland. Those from Collinsville include: Even Goforth and Hunter Blakestad.

Chosen through competitive auditions, students attending OSAI experience a unique creative interaction with peers from across the state. The Institute provides world-class arts instruction to Oklahoma’s most talented high school students in a creatively-charged atmosphere in the midst of Quartz Mountain State Park’s unique natural environment.

Students study for six hours per day in one of eight disciplines in the literary, visual and performing arts. Evening performances, faculty showcases, demonstrations and electives allow students the opportunity to interact with each discipline.

“Our goal during these two weeks is to enrich and motivate many of our state’s most dedicated young artists and to expose students to the rigors, requirements and rewards associated with their respective arts discipline,” said Rob Ward, president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Arts Institute.

Each student accepted to OSAI attends on full scholarship. This year, nearly 800 high school students auditioned for a coveted spot. Students study, reside and build community during this two-week institute, creating lifelong friendships and setting students on a course for future engagement with the arts.

The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute culminates in ONSTAGE Weekend, a series of performances showcasing each student’s work at the Institute. Performances and gallery openings are open to the public with no charge for admission. All students will be featured in final performances or presentations during ONSTAGE Weekend, June 21-22.