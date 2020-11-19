Newly remodeled Walmart provides Owasso customers a better way to shop

As Owasso residents begin their holiday shopping, they can get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Owasso.

The renovations at the store, located at 12101 E. 96th St. N., include several new offerings and department transformations to help customers save time and improve their shopping experience.

They can enjoy an expanded beer and wine section, a renovated deli and produce area, an updated electronics department and an improved baby department with a stroller garage.

“We’re excited to provide new services and expanded sections for Owasso shoppers just in time for the holidays,” manager Kayloni Lacy said. “Our store also just launched Express Delivery, which provides customers another safe, fast way to shop this season.”

The Owasso location is offering other services such as Walmart+ membership program, pickup and delivery, Walmart Pay and the store’s pickup towers.

Along with the upgrades to the store, Walmart will continue to help protect its associates and customers from COVID-19 through extensive measures put in place.

These safety precautions include enacting deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC, requiring all associates to wear masks at all times and more. Additional details can be found at corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.