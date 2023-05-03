Newly elected Owasso Councilman Dr. Paul Loving took the oath of office Tuesday evening.

The 62-year-old local optometrist was sworn in to fill Owasso City Council’s Ward 3 seat, formerly occupied by Councilman Bill Bush, who retired after nine years.

Loving has served on the Owasso Planning Commission and Capital Improvement Committee for several years, and said he’s looking forward to continue serving the public in his new role.

“I’m honored to be chosen and represent my constituents,” Loving said. “I think I bring a new voice. I don’t have any personal agenda. I want every decision to be weighed by what’s best for every citizen.”

Loving, who owns Loving Eyecare in Smith Farm Marketplace, ran unopposed for the three-year term in the nonpartisan primary election on Feb. 14.

Bush steps down after serving the Ward 3 district since 2014. He has filled the roles of councilman, vice mayor and mayor during throughout this tenure.

“I’ve always been a big proponent of leaving things better than the way you found them,” Bush said. “It’s been a pleasure for me to be able to serve a community that I love.”

Owasso City Council’s current seats include: Mayor Kelly Lewis, Ward 1; Vice Mayor Alvin Fruga, Ward 2; Councilman Dr. Paul Loving, Ward 3; Councilman Lyndell Dunn, Ward 4; and Councilman Doug Bonebrake, Ward 5.

Lewis and Fruga on Tuesday were also unanimously selected to retain their mayoral roles in addition to their roles as chairs on both Owasso Public Works Authority and Owasso Public Golf Authority.

The City of Owasso operates under a Council/City Manager form of government, in which Council — the government closest to Owasso residents — is the legislative body that passes ordinances, adopts the annual budget, sets policy and more.