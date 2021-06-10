New wellness, weight loss company, Infinite30, makes its debut in Owasso

Owasso is now home to a new wellness and weight loss company.

Infinite30 Green Country held its ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce earlier this week.

The new business, which celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, June 9, offers a safe, rapid weight loss program that combines a personalized maintenance plan with licensed dietary coaching and a range of nutritional resources.

Licensees Crystal and Brad Asbury debuted Infinite30 in Owasso after operating their branch out of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, for the last four years.

“We’re excited to be here; we really love Owasso; this is our new home,” said Crystal, who recently moved back to the Tulsa area from the southwest to relocate the store with her husband.

The Owasso business offers customized eating plans based on real grocery store food, body composition scanning and scheduled motivational activities with ongoing accountability and support, to name a few services.

Infinite30 also provides a proprietary three-stage process to help manage seven specific hormones with supplements, behavior, diet and lifestyle to achieve safe and successful weight loss.