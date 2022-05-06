New Owasso spa, Vibe Esthetics, cuts ribbon with Owasso Chamber

Amanda Pennington’s passion for skin care has led her to open a new spa in town.

The longtime esthetician cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber on Thursday for Vibe Esthetics, which made its community debut at the beginning of the month.

“My goal was to have a relaxing atmosphere,” Pennington said, “but I wanted one where every single person, especially women, could come in and feel welcome and comfortable in their own skin.”

Her new business, located at 8361 N. Owasso Expy, Ste. B, offers local patrons a variety of skincare products and services, including facials, body waxing, chemical peels, body treatments and more.

The former optometrist, certified health coach and hardworking mother of nine children said she wanted to open Vibe to provide her customers with a unique spa experience that leaves them comforted and encouraged.

“We are here for every women, every walk of life,” Pennington said. “My mission is to make everybody feel like they are worth something … to be very welcoming and to serve.”

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary, who attended Thursday’s ceremony, welcomed Pennington and her three-member staff to the area.

“We’re very excited that you are opening this business in Owasso,” Levo Feary said. “Thank you for being here; thank you for your investment in our community.”

For more information about Vibe Esthetics, call 918-409-0547 or visit vibeesthetics.com.

