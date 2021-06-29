New nonprofit, Cherokee Community of Owasso, helps better inform, connect tribal citizens

Owasso is now home to a new nonprofit geared toward expanding the reach of Oklahoma’s Cherokee Nation.
The Cherokee Community of Owasso, a local affiliate of the statewide tribal government, was established in early June to help serve its growing group of members.
“There’s no place in this area for the Cherokee community to meet and do culture things and events,” said Tracey Tucker, president of Owasso’s new association, “and I thought partnering together, we can create this organization where we can meet those needs.”
Tucker leads the CCO board, comprised of four other leaders, including vice president Grant Merrill, Treasurer Jason Jackson, Secretary Michelle Bohannon-Jackson and member Kevin Harper.
The five-person committee strives to better inform and network Cherokee Nation members across Owasso and surrounding communities through different events and activities.
On June 22, for example, CCO spent one of its first outings at the Owasso Family YMCA to help tribal citizens sign up for their $2,000 COVID-19 assistance payment. The group is also planning a local powwow in the fall for residents to convene and celebrate their heritage.
“We’re trying to reach out and make a connection with tribal members,” Tucker said. “We know their needs, and learning that, we can plan on what types of events we need to have.”
This year, Owasso has played host to everything from Cherokee Nation artisans and storytellers sharing their heritage at Redbud Festival Park to local students joining the organization’s 2020-21 Tribal Youth Council — all an ongoing effort among residents to promote the organization, which Tucker and her team aim to continue supporting.
“It’s really more about educating the Cherokee community and bringing them together and celebrating that culture,” Tucker said, “but also bringing other individuals in the community to show them what the culture’s like.”
More information about the Cherokee Community of Owasso can be found on its Facebook page.