New nonprofit, Cherokee Community of Owasso, helps better inform, connect tribal citizens

Owasso is now home to a new nonprofit geared toward expanding the reach of Oklahoma’s Cherokee Nation.

The Cherokee Community of Owasso, a local affiliate of the statewide tribal government, was established in early June to help serve its growing group of members.

“There’s no place in this area for the Cherokee community to meet and do culture things and events,” said Tracey Tucker, president of Owasso’s new association, “and I thought partnering together, we can create this organization where we can meet those needs.”

Tucker leads the CCO board, comprised of four other leaders, including vice president Grant Merrill, Treasurer Jason Jackson, Secretary Michelle Bohannon-Jackson and member Kevin Harper.

The five-person committee strives to better inform and network Cherokee Nation members across Owasso and surrounding communities through different events and activities.

On June 22, for example, CCO spent one of its first outings at the Owasso Family YMCA to help tribal citizens sign up for their $2,000 COVID-19 assistance payment. The group is also planning a local powwow in the fall for residents to convene and celebrate their heritage.