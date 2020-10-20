New legislation filed to rename Owasso post office after National Guardsman killed in Iraq

The Owasso post office could be renamed after a local veteran who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

Rep. Kevin Hern introduced legislation on Friday, Oct. 16, to retitle the branch, located at 1233 N. Cedar St., in honor of Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, who was killed on March 11, when his unit stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq was engaged by indirect enemy fire.

“Sergeant Marshal Roberts served his country with integrity and gave his all in the line of duty this spring,” Hern said in a news release. “His legacy has inspired so many; renaming the Owasso Post Office ensures his legacy will live on for our community to see every day. Oklahomans have incredible respect for those who serve our country. We will never forget Sgt. Roberts and his sacrifice.”

A member of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing, Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the camp, located about 17 miles north of Baghdad, when the engagement occurred.

The entire Oklahoma delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives joined Hern as original co-sponsors of the bill, including Congressmen Markwayne Mullin and Frank Lucas, who offered statements about the Owasso veteran.