New Kum & Go site marks its debut in Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District

A new Kum & Go has made its debut along 76th Street, just east of Owasso’s downtown Main Street intersection.
The gas station, located at 502 E. 2nd Ave., serves as one of the chain’s fresh market concepts, complete with beautified landscaping, an outdoor patio and other amenities.
Opened earlier this month, Kum & Go’s fourth Owasso site relocated from its former location across the street and replaced the empty Shell station, which sat vacant for the last three years.
City staff welcomed the addition to its burgeoning Redbud District after the Board of Adjustment approved a special exception request in January to allow the convenience store to break ground on the new property.
The City of Owasso’s Downtown Overlay, which outlines different standards to preserve the viability of the area, prohibits a gas station within the boundaries of the district. However, Kum & Go agreed to remove the gas tanks and overhead canopy at its old site as well as maintain the architectural and aesthetic upkeep of the new property to adhere to Overlay requirements.
“The more we can revitalize the district, the more we are accomplishing the development goals set in our TIF district,” said Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary of the City’s Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, initiative, which incentivizes funding for critical projects to help spur growth and private investment in the region.
Kum & Go’s former plat will be marketed for lease for allowed usage within district limits. Levo Feary said she’s excited to see the area complemented by a new storefront on the premises.
“The new Kum & Go adds a fresh look to the district,” she said. “We hope this inspires more to invest in the Redbud District and utilize the TIF incentive.”
Kum & Go’s old site has served as plat for convenience stores since 1977, with the facility formerly housing Git-N-Go before switching owners in 2005, according to city records. The former vacant Shell station opened in 1993.
