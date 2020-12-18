New Kum & Go site marks its debut in Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District

A new Kum & Go has made its debut along 76th Street, just east of Owasso’s downtown Main Street intersection.

The gas station, located at 502 E. 2nd Ave., serves as one of the chain’s fresh market concepts, complete with beautified landscaping, an outdoor patio and other amenities.

Opened earlier this month, Kum & Go’s fourth Owasso site relocated from its former location across the street and replaced the empty Shell station, which sat vacant for the last three years.

City staff welcomed the addition to its burgeoning Redbud District after the Board of Adjustment approved a special exception request in January to allow the convenience store to break ground on the new property.

The City of Owasso’s Downtown Overlay, which outlines different standards to preserve the viability of the area, prohibits a gas station within the boundaries of the district. However, Kum & Go agreed to remove the gas tanks and overhead canopy at its old site as well as maintain the architectural and aesthetic upkeep of the new property to adhere to Overlay requirements.