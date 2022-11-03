New indoor trampoline park, Airtopia, opens in Owasso

Megan Jackson and her husband, Josh, gleaned a memorable experience from their first visit to Airtopia Adventure Park in Owasso this week.

“I think it’s a good design; it’s well thought out; it’s got a lot of different, interactive things for the kids to do,” Megan said. “I think it’s great.”

Josh, who took notice of the facility’s equipment, added, “I like it; I think it’s pretty safe, too. It seems like it’s pretty well protected.”

The local couple spent Tuesday evening celebrating a family gathering with their two young children at Owasso’s new indoor amusement center, located in the shopping center across from Owasso High School off of East 86th Street and 129th East Avenue.

Sitting at 40,000 square feet, Airtopia features multiple trampoline zones, a high-ropes course, several climbing walls, a two-way glider rail, a multi-level warrior course with warped walls, a massive play structure for kids and adults and a three-level toddlers play area.

Guests can also try their hands at a variety of arcade games, including VR, as well as host large parties for special events in the building’s café that includes open-table seating and multiple private party rooms.

“We’re all about bringing the best entertainment experience we can,” owner Felix Waller said. “Airtopia is just this place that people can come and experience joy and happiness and fun, and they have activities where they are getting exercise.”

The $4.4 million play park, opened on October 15, serves as the first Airtopia location in Oklahoma and the second in the nation outside its original site in San Antonio, Texas.

Waller’s strategic plan to expand the company led him to lay down roots in Owasso after prospecting several other potential sites. He ultimately settled on a central location that would funnel in families from across the region.

“I can see that it was a place the demographics fit and just felt like it was a place we can do really well,” Waller said. “It wasn’t just Owasso, but the surrounding communities that … are very much underserved when it comes to family entertainment — Bartlesville, Collinsville, Claremore, Skiatook.”

Oologah residents David and Sheri Borg, for example, visited Airtopia for Tuesday’s gathering and said they’re excited to spend more evening out with their two children at the new indoor playground.

“It’s big enough; it’s got enough going on,” David said. “It’ll keep us from having to go quite so far into Tulsa.”

Sheri echoed her husband’s sentiments, adding, “I think it’s a lot more to do for the kids where we don’t have to go all the way into Tulsa; it’s really nice.”

Airtopia’s official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19.

The park, located at 12932 E. 86th St. N., is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

More information can be found at airtopiapark.com/owasso.