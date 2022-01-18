New family dentistry, Infinite Smiles, opens its doors in Owasso

A new dentistry in Owasso is giving local patients a good excuse to flaunt a wider grin.

Infinite Smiles, located at 11492 N. 137th E. Ave., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 14, after opening its doors to the public the second week of November.

Dr. Mark Gaches founded the clinic after seeing a need to bring a more personalized experience to patients during his time serving as a dental associate in the corporate world.

“I wanted to be more patient-focused and kind of spend more time with them and not feel rushed,” Gaches said. “I’m going to sit down; I’m going to listen to your concerns, what you have to say.”

The new clinic offers several services to help maintain, enhance and correct Owassons’ smiles, including regular checkups and cleanings, fluoride treatments, oral cancer screenings, sleep apnea treatments and emergency surgeries.

Patients can receive veneers, metal-free crowns, dentures, tooth-colored fillings, bridges and implants, gum contouring and more, in addition to Restylane dermal fillers, Dysport cosmetic injections and Invisalign clear aligners.