New family dentistry, Infinite Smiles, opens its doors in Owasso

A new dentistry in Owasso is giving local patients a good excuse to flaunt a wider grin.
Infinite Smiles, located at 11492 N. 137th E. Ave., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 14, after opening its doors to the public the second week of November.
Dr. Mark Gaches founded the clinic after seeing a need to bring a more personalized experience to patients during his time serving as a dental associate in the corporate world.
“I wanted to be more patient-focused and kind of spend more time with them and not feel rushed,” Gaches said. “I’m going to sit down; I’m going to listen to your concerns, what you have to say.”
The new clinic offers several services to help maintain, enhance and correct Owassons’ smiles, including regular checkups and cleanings, fluoride treatments, oral cancer screenings, sleep apnea treatments and emergency surgeries.
Patients can receive veneers, metal-free crowns, dentures, tooth-colored fillings, bridges and implants, gum contouring and more, in addition to Restylane dermal fillers, Dysport cosmetic injections and Invisalign clear aligners.
“We try to stay on top of our technologies,” Gaches said. “We have controlled scanners so we don’t have to take the old-school impressions nearly as much; we have 3-D scans that allow us to see much more information than your standard data.
“We’re going to try to … allow you to be as comfortable as you can here, be low pressure. We tell you what we see and tell you how we fix it.”
Gaches, who grew up in northeastern Oklahoma, moved to Owasso over three years ago and decided to start his practice in the same town where he began laying down new roots.
“Owasso’s just growing and expanding; it has that family-friendly feel,” he said. “Everyone that I’ve met in the community in my time here has been super friendly, outgoing. I love the vibe of Owasso.”
Gaches leads a team of three, which includes two dental assistants, Rachel and Taylor, along with his wife, Val, a registered nurse who also serves as the office manager.
More information about Infinite Smiles can be found at infinitesmilesok.com.