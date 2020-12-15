New drive-thru COVID-19 testing station with 24-hour results now available in Owasso

A new drive-thru coronavirus testing station is now available in Owasso.

The testing is being administered by Arc Diagnostics at the northwest corner of 116th Street and Garnett Road in the Discovery Church parking lot.

Arc Diagnostics, opened in July, is a high-complexity lab offering PCR testing with a 99.99% accuracy rate and 24-hour turnaround time.

Grant Morris, healthcare executive and co-owner of the newly established company, said he wanted to bring the convenience and safety of evolving COVID-19 testing to his hometown of Owasso.

“Most of the testing is in the metro of Tulsa … we’re really trying to shift that model,” Morris said. “Our thought process is to make it as convenient as we can, so we’re going to the outskirts of Tulsa.”

The PCR tests are performed by technicians while patients stay in their car. In most cases, testing can be completed with a mid-turbinate nasal swab instead of the more invasive nasopharyngeal swab.

Morris said the process allows residents to receive the proper care they need while better maintaining social distancing during the pandemic.