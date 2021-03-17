New drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Owasso

A new COVID-19 testing clinic recently opened in Owasso.

The drive-thru facility, operated by Marquis Labs out of Oklahoma City, is located at St. Henry’s Catholic Church at 8500 N. Owasso Expy.

Marquis Labs specializes in advanced clinical laboratory testing, and chose Owasso to open its first free testing site in northeast Oklahoma at the beginning of the year.

“We really wanted to branch out and start having more pop-up clinics in Tulsa,” said Drue Daniel, operations manager for Marquis Labs.

Owasso’s new clinic offers PCR testing and oral swabs with a 97% accuracy rate and a 72-hour turnaround time, Daniel said.

Marquis Labs is among several local healthcare companies, including Arc Diagnostics in German Corner, that have expanded their presence in the COVID-19 testing market across the region in recent months.

“We really do care about the public health and safety,” Daniel said, “and we just want to show that we can help out with the pandemic.”