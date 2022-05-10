New childcare center, Granny & Dot’s, serving adoptive, foster families cuts ribbon in Owasso

Adrienne and Aaron Forst have a heart for kids.

Their passion for helping young children led them to open a new childcare center in their hometown of Owasso.

The local couple on Monday joined the Owasso Chamber of Commerce to cut a ribbon on Granny & Dot’s Childcare Center & Early Learning Academy.

“I can’t believe we’re here,” Adrienne, owner and CEO, said at the ceremony. “People ask me why we started Granny & Dot’s, and it’s really easy because God told us to. We are very thankful that He has led us … to this day.”

Granny & Dot’s, located at 8554 N. 145th E. Ave., started as a longtime vision by the Forsts based on years of transitioning between several daycares, serving as foster parents for struggling youth and working in the medical field.

The Forsts ultimately followed their calling to create a safe and positive atmosphere that would provide better care for adoptive and foster families.

“We saw a need for childcare that families deserve, not just childcare that families have available to them,” Adrienne said. “There’s a huge difference in a spot at a daycare versus a family, an extended family.”

Aaron added, “It’s not just about starting a business for the community, it’s about helping the community and putting something here that we can really be proud of and make a difference.”

Granny & Dot’s serves families with children of infant age through pre-K, offering a full-day Pre-K program. The 7,100-square-foot facility features six classrooms, a large multipurpose area for different events and activities, and an indoor and outdoor play area.

The center will also facilitate teachers who receive additional training in trauma, grief and loss to ensure that they can provide the best care for children facing challenging situations.

“This training will … help kids navigate all of life’s unfortunate circumstances such as divorce, death of a loved one and anything else that life throws at them,” Adrienne said in a previous story. “We fully believe empowering children is one of the most important things we can do for our society.”

The Forsts came up with the slogan, Granny & Dots, as a namesake to both of their grandmothers who have made a significant impact on the couple over the years.

“Aaron’s grandmother is lovingly called ‘Granny’ … and my grandmother, Dorothy, gained her angel wings in 2017; her nickname was ‘Dot,’” Adrienne said previously. “We wanted our center to be a place where you felt like you were dropping your kids at grandma’s — a familiar, warm and cozy place full of life and love.”

Under construction since September 2021, Granny & Dot’s will officially open to the public on Monday, May 16. An open house will be held at the property on Friday, May 13, 6-8 p.m.

Enrollment for full-time, part-time and summer care is open, with a 5-year-old class beginning a full-day Pre-K curriculum in August to prepare for kindergarten. The Forsts already have 33 families registered at the new location.

For more information, visit grannyanddots.com.

