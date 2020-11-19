New alert program allows Owasso first responders to better assist citizens in need during emergencies

Owasso first responders can now better assist residents in need during an emergency.

The City of Owasso recently unveiled its Special Needs Alert Program, or OSNAP, which notifies fire and medical crews of an individual’s specific healthcare requirements while en route to their location or the hospital.

“We need to be able to save time for our crews,” said Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst. “It’s really just to give the citizens … a way to provide us with information that will help us assess what their needs are prior to our arrival.”

Residents can input their medical history into a secure database on OSNAP’s website, which crews can pull for reference at the time of an emergency. Many of OFD’s firefighters also double as trained paramedics in the field.

“When we receive a call to that address, those notes will be in there, which the firefighters have access to on a computer that’s located in the front of the truck,” Hurst said, “and they can look at those notes to be prepared to go in.”

The data will help inform first responders of an individual’s various needs, from special treatment methods and medication requirements to what doors to access and the location of pets in their home.

Adults and their children with disabilities, chronic health issues and unique living situations are encouraged to enroll in the program, which can be accessed here.

