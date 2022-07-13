Nearly 40 Owasso, Collinsville businesses achieve first place in 2022 Best in the Burbs

Nearly 40 Owasso and Collinsville businesses achieved first place in the 2022 Best in the Burbs Contest, sponsored by the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group. Thousands of entries across northeast Oklahoma were submitted for the recognition.
Beauty & Fitness
Best Hair Salon: Garage Salon Co., Collinsville
Best Place for Eyelash Extensions: Urban Lash & Brow, Owasso
Best Yoga Studio: Tranquility Yoga, Owasso
Children
Best Family Entertainment: Wheels and Thrills, Owasso
Best Martial Arts School: Golden Dragon Taekwondo, Owasso
Best Place for Child’s Birthday Party: Wheels and Thrills, Owasso
Best Private School: Rejoice Christian School, Owasso
Clothing & Accessories
Best Jeweler: John E. Koller Jewelry Designs, Owasso
Finance
Best Accounting Firm: Padgett Business Services, Owasso
Best Bank/Credit Union: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso
Best Loan Company: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso
Best Tax Service: Padgett Business Services, Owasso
Best Wealth Management Business: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso
Food & Drink
Best Bar: PJ’s Pub & Grill, Owasso
Best Mexican Restaurant: Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina, Owasso
Best Place to Eat Dinner: SMOKE Woodfire Grill, Owasso
Best Service: Farm Hippie Farmer’s Market, Collinsville
Best Sushi: Akira Sushi Bar, Owasso
Health Care
Best Chiropractic Clinic: Green Country Chiropractic, Owasso
Best Dental Office: Secure Dentures & Implants, Owasso
Best Hearing Services: Worth Audiology, PLLC, Owasso
Best Orthodontics: Owasso Orthodontics, Owasso
Best Pediatric Care: Treasured Pediatric Care, Collinsville
Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community: Baptist Village of Owasso, Owasso
Home & Garden
Best Pest Control Company: Mosquito Hunters of Owasso, Owasso
Best Place to Buy Furniture/Home Décor: Turquoise Couch, Owasso
Best Plumbing Company: Half Moon Plumbing, Owasso
Best Roofing Company: Duralast Roofing Specialists, Owasso
People of the Year
Best Accountant: Chris Walters, Padgett Business Services, Owasso
Best Barber: Jadea Bushyhead, The Valkyrja House, Owassso
Best Chiropractor: Dr. Kyle Cavitt, Green Country Chiropractor, Owasso
Best Dentist: Dr. Melissa Bowler, Collinsville Family Dentistry, Collinsville
Best Dermatologist: Hannah Howard, MD, Owasso
Best Esthetician: Melanie VanBeber, Beauty & Balance, Collinsville
Best Hairstylist: Amanda Patterson, Garage Salon Co., Collinsville
Best Personal Trainer: Melanie Vanbeber, Balance Fitness Studio, Collinsville
Pets
Best Animal Hospital: SAHO, Owasso
Best Pet Groomer: Bring Your Own Dog and Boarding, Owasso
Best Veterinary Clinic: SAHO, Owasso
Quality of Life
Best Tech School: Tulsa Tech, Owasso
Services
Best Computer Repair Store: Shepard Technologies, Owasso
Best Customer Service: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso
Best Florist: Art in Bloom, Owasso
Best Insurance Agency: Keith Tew-Hometown Insurance Agency, Owasso
Best Place to Work: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso
Shopping
Best Bike Shop: 360 Bikes, Owasso
Best CBD Shop: American Shaman, Owasso
Best Specialty Shop: Farm Hippie Farmer’s Market, Collinsville