NBC Sports Next donates $75,000 to Owasso-based Folds of Honor

NBC Sports Next on Sunday, June 12, announced a $75,000 contribution to Owasso-based Folds of Honor.

The donation was made possible through NBC Sports Next’s round-up technology, which was offered to golfers who booked tee times on GolfNow from May 16 through Memorial Day.

Golfers were provided the opportunity to round up the total cost of their reservations to even-dollar figures, with the extra contributions earmarked for Folds of Honor scholarships that help further educational opportunities for the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

“We’re very pleased and extremely encouraged by the generous contributions our golfers made during this brief campaign and our thanks go out to them,” said Jerramy Hainline, SVP & GM, Golf, NBC Sports Next. “It’s also an honor and privilege to support our military families through the important work conducted by Folds of Honor.”

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, added, “We are extremely grateful to NBC Sports Next, the entire NBC family and the golfers that participated in the round-up campaign. Utilizing this innovative technology not only benefitted golfers, but allowed them to assist military dependents that deserve and need our help.”

The round-up campaign in May was promoted across a variety of NBC Sports platforms, both on-air and online, as well as social media spotlights of service members as part of Better Together, a DEI-focused philanthropic initiative supported by the Digital and Consumer Businesses within NBC Sports.

Since December 2020, similar NBC Sports Next round-up campaigns have raised nearly $2 million to create access and promote the game of golf for underserved communities and deserving charities, including Youth on Course, the NFL’s Salute to Service program, Black Girls Golf, and Tech Sassy Gurlz, to name a few.