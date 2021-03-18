Navy, to visit Owasso High School March 24, seeking top students for $180,000 scholarship

Local high schoolers eyeing a military career will soon get a chance to pursue their aspirations.

Navy recruiting leaders plan to visit Owasso High School on Wednesday, March 24, to discuss job opportunities and the Navy’s $180,000 ROTC Scholarship program.

The event comes as part of a weeklong tour of the Tulsa area to connect with high school and university students, administrators and civic leaders, with a focus on potential minority applicants.

“The Navy chose to visit the Tulsa area because of its diverse population and the multitude of bright and driven young people in the area who would benefit greatly from this exceptional scholarship opportunity,” Commander DJ Jackson, deputy director of Navy Outreach and Diversity, said in a press release.

Owasso students will get the chance to learn about the Navy’s various STEM-related careers as well as its scholarship program, which pays full tuition for those applicants with outstanding academic and leadership credentials.

Additionally, the main attraction at the high school will be the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience housed in an 18-wheeler that simulates a high-speed rescue of Navy SEALS under fire.

Throughout the week, the Navy will also visit Northeastern Tribal College, the University of Oklahoma, Union High School, Memorial High School, Broken Arrow High School and other youth organizations.

