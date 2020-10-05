Naval musician from Owasso participates in first-ever Tulsa Virtual Fleet Week

Related: Naval musician from Owasso pays tribute to servicemembers defending nation during coronavirus
Musician 2nd Class Whitney Adams, from Owasso will participate in an “Ask me Anything” event on Oct. 6 as part of the first Tulsa Virtual Navy Week.
Adams, a 2003 Owasso High School graduate, is currently serving with Navy Band Great Lakes.
“I joined the Navy as a musician to have the opportunity to perform,” Adams said. “I also felt like I could be a part of something bigger than myself.”
To help Americans stay connected, NAVCO has been developing an array of outreach content and harnessing the power of social media to deliver it, said Lt. Cmdr. Ben Anderson, NAVCO’s event-planning department head.
“The American people trust their Navy to do what's right around the world, and during this COVID-19 crisis we don't want to lose any opportunity to tell them what we're doing and thank them for that trust,” Anderson said. “Our hope is that we can use virtual means to have safe and meaningful conversations and build lasting relationships in communities around the nation.”
One aspect of the virtual outreach will be the live interviews, hosted on NAVCO’s social media sites with sailors around the country and world. The goal of these interviews is to inform and educate Americans on the Navy’s mission and purpose.
Tulsa Virtual Navy Week is being held Oct. 5-9. The community will have the opportunity to celebrate Tulsa Navy Week from the comfort of their own homes during that time with a range of programming.
Viewers can follow the event live at instagram.com/us_navy_outreach/. For more information, visit outreach.navy.mil/Virtual-Outreach/.
