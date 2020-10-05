Naval musician from Owasso participates in first-ever Tulsa Virtual Fleet Week

Musician 2nd Class Whitney Adams, from Owasso will participate in an “Ask me Anything” event on Oct. 6 as part of the first Tulsa Virtual Navy Week.

Adams, a 2003 Owasso High School graduate, is currently serving with Navy Band Great Lakes.

“I joined the Navy as a musician to have the opportunity to perform,” Adams said. “I also felt like I could be a part of something bigger than myself.”

To help Americans stay connected, NAVCO has been developing an array of outreach content and harnessing the power of social media to deliver it, said Lt. Cmdr. Ben Anderson, NAVCO’s event-planning department head.