National Night Out: Collinsville residents gather for evening of police/fire-citizen partnership

The City of Collinsville convened dozens of residents at its community park Thursday evening to enjoy a newfound local tradition.

They gathered to celebrate National Night Out, hosted by the National Association of Town Watch, which serves an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-citizen partnerships while taking a stand against crime and drugs.

The event played host to free food, games and entertainment, and brought together the Collinsville police and fire departments, joined by the GRDA Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department and fellow community members to commemorate the occasion.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out tonight,” Collinsville police Chief Matt Burke said. “This event is meant to be a community event to help bridge the police and the community that it serves, so I want to appreciate everybody that comes out.”

A fun and engaging activity that Collinsville residents look forward to is National Night Out’s customary tricycle race — a fast-paced, friendly competition between the police and fire crews — that leads to a department titleholder with a renewed 365 days of full bragging rights.