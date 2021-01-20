Nate Singleterry named City of Owasso’s 2020 Employee of the Year

Nathan Singleterry has been named the City of Owasso’s Employee of the Year for 2020.

Singleterry, who works in desktop support at the City’s Information Technology Department, was recognized at City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 19, for his role in serving the community.

He joined the team in April 2013, and has since gone above and beyond to continually help his fellow colleagues, according to Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr.

“Nate is someone who performs at a very high level because he simply cannot imagine working any other way,” Lehr said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Nate is truly the epitome of the core of excellence, exceeding expectations.”

Singleterry maintains the operations and equipment for a variety of departments, from wastewater systems to emergency services to financial programs, as well as common desktop applications.

One of Singleterry’s responsibilities is to research and recommend laptops, printers, copiers and more for different divisions of the City when they are budgeting for the coming year. This helps them plan long-term and understand the multi-year cost of operations for end-user technology.