Mycheal Blunt sworn in as Owasso Police Department’s 66th officer

The Owasso Police Department swore in a new officer last week.

Mycheal Blunt took the oath of office at Owasso City Hall on Thursday, March 17.

Blunt, Badge No. 1111, has been on the force for nearly a year, but his badge-pinning ceremony was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law enforcement newcomer is from Jenks, and served as a former Calvary Scout with the U.S. Army.

Blunt filled a vacant position at OPD, bringing the department’s current number of officers to 66. The last two Owasso officers to be sworn in were Carter Jonagan and Christopher Blunt in May 2021.

“Please help us welcome Mycheal and his wife Lisa into our Owasso PD family,” OPD said in a Facebook post.