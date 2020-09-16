Muskogee-based Armstrong Bank acquires Owasso, Collinsville Vast Bank locations

Armstrong Bank announced its acquisition of the Owasso and Collinsville Vast Bank locations.

The acquisition, which also includes Vast’s Catoosa and Oologah branches, was completed on Friday, Sept. 4, and expands the Muskogee-based community bank’s footprint to 30 locations.

“All of us at Armstrong Bank are excited to serve our new customers in Catoosa, Owasso, Collinsville and Oologah,” Armstrong Bank CEO Billy Taylor said in a news release. “We cannot wait to welcome them to the Armstrong family.”

Armstrong Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Banking Jodee Thompson was named regional president of the four locations, while Stephanie Lord and Crystina Griffith joined Armstrong from Vast as the branches’ market presidents, respectively.

Lord, an Owasso native, joins Armstrong with 18 years of experience in the banking industry, the last five with Vast. Griffith comes to the bank with six years industry experience, her last three with Vast.

Thompson has been with Armstrong over 22 years, serving the bank in a variety of capacities, including loan administration and compliance, before heading up retail banking in 2019.