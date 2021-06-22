Mosquito Hunters offering residential, commercial treatment services debuts in Owasso

A new pest control company is now serving the Owasso area and its surrounding communities.

Mosquito Hunters of Owasso-Claremore-Broken Arrow celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce at the beginning of June.

The local company offers mosquito control, along with flea and tick prevention and treatment, for residential and commercial customers.

Jill Henderson and her husband, Adam, who live in Owasso, decided to take on the new venture after meeting with a franchise provider at the end of last year.

“Owning our own business had always been kind of a dream, and we started looking at different options … and we ended up coming away with mosquito treatment,” Jill said. “It ended up being a really good thing for us.”

Mosquito Hunters assigns licensed technicians to audit local properties, eradicating any active larvae populations and spraying an all-natural treatment with active ingredients derived from the chrysanthemum flower.