Mosquito Hunters offering residential, commercial treatment services debuts in Owasso

A new pest control company is now serving the Owasso area and its surrounding communities.
Mosquito Hunters of Owasso-Claremore-Broken Arrow celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce at the beginning of June.
The local company offers mosquito control, along with flea and tick prevention and treatment, for residential and commercial customers.
Jill Henderson and her husband, Adam, who live in Owasso, decided to take on the new venture after meeting with a franchise provider at the end of last year.
“Owning our own business had always been kind of a dream, and we started looking at different options … and we ended up coming away with mosquito treatment,” Jill said. “It ended up being a really good thing for us.”
Mosquito Hunters assigns licensed technicians to audit local properties, eradicating any active larvae populations and spraying an all-natural treatment with active ingredients derived from the chrysanthemum flower.
“We always do a really good appraisal of the yard … we look for any kind of trouble spots,” Jill said. “When we find the breeding grounds, we eliminate them. A lot of times, it’s standing water or piled-up leaves … so we spray a barrier treatment around the property.”
The national franchise, which has several locations in 25 states, is now serving the Owasso community thanks to the vision cast by the Hendersons, who have spent the past several years serving customers in human resources.
“I love the people,” Jill said. “I am one of those people who is just a problem solver in general, and so anytime I can help someone, make someone happy, make someone’s day a little easier, it always makes my day better.”
More information about Mosquito Hunters of Owasso-Claremore-Broken Arrow, call 918-508-5117 or visit mosquitohunters.com/owasso-ok.