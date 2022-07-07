Morrow Home Place: Renovations taking shape at Owasso’s century-old landmark

Restorations are taking shape on a longstanding piece of Owasso’s history.

Morrow Home Place, a century-old house located on the north side of town, is undergoing a variety of renovations that will transform it into a public museum showcasing the property and its antique remnants.

Kathleen Morrow is spearheading the project to memorialize her grandfather’s historic homestead, estimated to date back to 1905.

“We want to preserve and protect everything that’s here,” Morrow said in a previous story. “The point is to bring the house to a somewhat reasonable standard so that it’s stable enough so that visitors can come through.”

Crews began work on the extensive overhaul last fall, and have since made several changes, including reinforcing the foundation, upgrading the large east porch, replacing many of the original windows and giving the full exterior a fresh coat of paint.

Their efforts to restore the small white house, located on East 26th Street North about 100 yards east of U.S. 169, will soon move to the interior, where they plan to carry out a floor-to-ceiling makeover while still preserving some of the original architecture.

They have also discovered historic items like old newspapers passed down from her grandmother, Lucille Ellingwood Morrow, a well-known columnist for more than 30 years. Other artifacts, such as furniture, old family portraits and books, including a Bible from the 1890s that Morrow recently found amid the rubble, are abundant across the 4-acre ranch.

“Between the pictures we have from the ‘40s and ‘50s, and the columns we have and my memory, I can pretty much reestablish this house just as it looked during World War II,” Morrow said. “You can take this house away; I’ve still got the memories. But what I hope is it will mean something to somebody else.

Ongoing development on the home has stemmed from Morrow’s passion to offer area students at Owasso’s Morrow Elementary School to the south and Collinsville’s Herald and Upper Elementary schools to the north, for example, a place to learn about a piece of their hometown’s history.

“I’d really like for them to be able to come and feel what our home was like,” she said. “We have a lot of original things that we can put back so that when the children walk through … if another generation can feel how an old house felt, then I’ve done my job.”

Morrow plans to continue unearthing new artifacts and piecing together her family’s history amid the restoration project. Additionally, she plans to plant daffodils around the home this fall to recreate the picturesque scene portrayed in old pictures.

She expects that construction will be completed sometime in the next year. More information about Morrow Home Place can be found at morrowhomeplace.com.