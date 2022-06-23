More than two dozen Owasso, Collinsville students named to NSU honor rolls

Northeastern State University announced that hundreds of students, including several from Owasso and Collinsville, met the criteria to be named to the dean’s and president’s honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.

Dean’s list

Owasso: Madison Altares, Allyn Barnett, Matthew Copeland, Tanner Cox, Alexis Jackson, Kaitlin Reese, LaRhonda Rendon, Hannah Stettler and Abigail Turner

Collinsville: Mariah Brittain, Kailey Farris, Erin Glenn, Travis Smith and Melody Trost

Students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.

President’s list

Owasso: Joseph Ashford, Kristen Bricker, Nathaniel Frazier, Dylan Kimblern, Jordyn Lane, Abigail Nunn, Jordan Rathbone, Brady Thomas, Phong Tran, Justin Walsh and Trinity White

Collinsville: Heidi Avery, Abigail Baldwin, Alyssa Ball, Kelly Ellis, Callie Quarterson and Tanner Robertson

Students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA