More than two dozen Owasso band students named to OkMEA’s All-State ensembles

More than two dozen Owasso students will soon put their musical talents to good use.

The Pride of Owasso recently announced that 27 of its junior and senior members were selected to perform as part of Oklahoma Music Educators Association’s All-State Band and Orchestra going into the new year.

The group will venture south to Tulsa Performing Arts Center on Jan. 22 to showcase their skills on the stage alongside other area school bands.

Chris Harris, director of bands for Owasso Public Schools, said the district has continued to enroll the most OkMEA All-Staters than any other school every single year dating back to the early 1980s.

“You got to have a really professional sound quality,” Harris said. “You have to be really prepared to make it into that group, and it’s really a joy to see how seriously they take that every year.”

Students received their music for the two-part audition in May, and will work with conductors, sectional coaches and other special guests during OkMEA’s annual event.

“It’s part of what we do; it’s part of our legacy … they take a lot of pride in preparing,” Harris said. “That’s what’s so awesome about our kids is they just take that next challenge and go with it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.