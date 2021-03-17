Months-long repaving project along U.S. 169 south of Owasso to start Wednesday

An emergency pavement repair project on U.S. 169 at the SH-266 (46th St. North) junction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 17, just south of Owasso.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays in the corridor, especially during peak travel times.

Crews will begin setting up the work zone traffic controls early Wednesday morning. By mid-morning, north and southbound U.S. 169 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-266 (46th St. North) until further notice.

In late February, several pavement sections were found to be rapidly deteriorating following extreme weather events, and the corridor has been narrowed for safety since that time. Emergency repair plans were expedited and a $574,000 contract was awarded to Sherwood Construction Co., Inc. Crews will be replacing and also repairing sections of pavement that suffered damage.

During this project, drivers are urged to give their full attention in this corridor as traffic may be slowed or possibly stopped at times. Delays can be expected, and drivers should consider alternate routes.

The overall project is scheduled to complete in early May, weather permitting. The contract includes incentives for an earlier completion.