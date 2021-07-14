Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen Kristen Range of Owasso meets Gov. Stitt during Capitol tour

Owasson Kristen Range ventured nearly two hours southwest of her hometown of Owasso earlier this week to rub shoulders with the political elite.

The recently crowned Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen met with Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday, July 12, after claiming the prestigious title at the 2021 National American Miss Oklahoma state pageant at the beginning of June.

“I felt it was important to meet with my governor to discuss how happy and proud I am to represent the great state of Oklahoma,” Range told the Owasso Reporter in an email. “My visit was an honor and an inspiration.”

Range’s visit came as part of a tour of the state Capitol during her time on the road traveling to different venues as the National American Miss representative for Oklahoma.

“I had so much fun touring … and admiring the beautiful architecture,” Range said. “From the paintings of Oklahoma history to the beautifully designed rooms, I was truly in awe from the moment I got there to the moment I left.”

National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with an age-appropriate and family-oriented program. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to 18 in five different age divisions.